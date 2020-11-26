Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

