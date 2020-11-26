Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €97.00 by Stifel Europe

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price target from analysts at Stifel Europe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR1. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €103.00 ($121.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Varta AG has a 52-week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52-week high of €138.70 ($163.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.49.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

