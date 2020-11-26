Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $256,661.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Veil has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $256,661.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00165021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00995111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00270470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00459141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00176024 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

