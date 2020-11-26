Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,095 shares of company stock worth $6,726,443. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Veracyte by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

