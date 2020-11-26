Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 135,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 453,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 178.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $249.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.