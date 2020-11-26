Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

