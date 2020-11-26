Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 21.3%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) rose 21.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,513,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 274,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

