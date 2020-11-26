Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Viad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 86,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,291. Viad has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $637.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Viad will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 307.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viad by 487.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Viad by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

