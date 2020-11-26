Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.33. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -128.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

