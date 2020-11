Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%.

VIOT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viomi Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.