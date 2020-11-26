Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives $20.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,897,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

