Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Watford alerts:

Shares of Watford stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Analysts forecast that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.