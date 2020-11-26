WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

