Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.42. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,870 shares of company stock valued at $80,394,411 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

