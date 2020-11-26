Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

NYSE BBY opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,870 shares of company stock worth $80,394,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

