Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hydro One (HRNNF)

11/10/2020 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Hydro One was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/28/2020 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hydro One stock remained flat at $$22.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

