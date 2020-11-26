Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

11/10/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

11/4/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/30/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/28/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/26/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/12/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/8/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/1/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.54. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Get Ballard Power Systems Inc alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.