Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $3,900.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,189.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,993.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

