Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) Insider Peter Cook Acquires 200,000 Shares

Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) insider Peter Cook acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$449,400.00 ($321,000.00).

Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Peter Cook sold 1,360,000 shares of Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.80 ($2.00), for a total value of A$3,809,360.00 ($2,720,971.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.20.

About Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX)

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include the Meekatharra Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise approximately 350 mining titles covering an area of 124,000 hectares in the Central Murchison region.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.