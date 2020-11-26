WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.14% of WestRock worth $102,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 951.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 267,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 459.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 1,409,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

