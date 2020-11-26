WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,931.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $40.43 million and approximately $38,931.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

