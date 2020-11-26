William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

