William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

JWN stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 503,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,912,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

