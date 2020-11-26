Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $209.44 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.