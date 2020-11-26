WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.77

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.77 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 1406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 63.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

