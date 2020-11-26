Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Blake W. Krueger Sells 20,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

