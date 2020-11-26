Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $251.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $214.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.61 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 268.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 333,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $68,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Workday by 333.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,564,000 after buying an additional 257,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 212,440 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

