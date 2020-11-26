Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Atish Shah Sells 18,000 Shares

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.