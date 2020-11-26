Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 702,589 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $123,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,894,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after buying an additional 2,664,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Yandex stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

