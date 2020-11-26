Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,367,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,032,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $254,491.65.

YEXT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Yext by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Yext by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Yext by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

