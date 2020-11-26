Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 164.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.74) to ($6.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 604,250 shares of company stock worth $20,827,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,725.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 998,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

