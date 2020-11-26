Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $10.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.