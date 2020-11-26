Zacks: Analysts Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to Post -$1.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Urovant Sciences reported earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($5.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.90) to ($4.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38.

UROV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UROV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 686,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,028. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

