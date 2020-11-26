Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 123,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,475. The stock has a market cap of $404.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

