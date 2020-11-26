Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CUE stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

