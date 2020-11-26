Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Saia reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Saia stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

