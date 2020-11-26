Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 470,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,075. The company has a market cap of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

