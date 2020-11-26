Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Hold

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOG. TheStreet cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

