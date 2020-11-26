Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) to “Buy”

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $26,309.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,882,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,732.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,595 shares of company stock worth $408,745. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $936,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

