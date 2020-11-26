Zap (ZAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $675,117.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Zap has a market cap of $13.81 million and $675,117.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

