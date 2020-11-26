Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 15,408 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $716,934.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,879,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

