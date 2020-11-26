Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,425 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $392,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

