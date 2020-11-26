Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Tops $208,042.84

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $208,042.84 and $8,737.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

