Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

