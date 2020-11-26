ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm.

Cryptonight

It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin's official website is zumcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

