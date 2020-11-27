$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.63.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

