$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.02. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,868 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 41,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

