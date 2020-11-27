-$0.08 EPS Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $70,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 80,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898,207. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

