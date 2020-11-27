$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

BKCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

