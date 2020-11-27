$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Brown & Brown also reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

